Dela Rosa calls Mabilog's testimony 'a demolition job' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Dela Rosa calls Mabilog's testimony 'a demolition job'
Dela Rosa calls Mabilog's testimony 'a demolition job'
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 20, 2024 09:51 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Ronald dela Rosa
|
Jed Mabilog
|
Rodrigo Duterte
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.