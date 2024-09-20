'Igme' to bring heavy rains to Batanes as it nears exit | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Igme' to bring heavy rains to Batanes as it nears exit
'Igme' to bring heavy rains to Batanes as it nears exit
Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 20, 2024 11:52 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PAGASA
|
weather
|
IgmePH
|
Igme
|
bagyo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.