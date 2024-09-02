PHOTO: Ship catches fire after allision in Navotas anchorage area | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PHOTO: Ship catches fire after allision in Navotas anchorage area
PHOTO: Ship catches fire after allision in Navotas anchorage area
AFP, Jam Sta. Rosa
Published Sep 02, 2024 05:21 PM PHT
Read More:
Tropical storm Enteng
|
M/V Kamilla
|
LCT GT Express
|
fire
|
Navotas Anchorage area
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.