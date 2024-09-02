PHOTO: Ship catches fire after allision in Navotas anchorage area | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Ship catches fire after allision in Navotas anchorage area

AFP, Jam Sta. Rosa
The M/V Kamilla, a training ship, is seen on fire after being hit by the LCT GT Express, damaging its bridge during an allision at the Navotas Anchorage Area amid heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (International Name: Yagi) in Manila on Monday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP
