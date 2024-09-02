Pope Francis urges faithful to 'pray for the Earth' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Pope Francis urges faithful to 'pray for the Earth'
Pope Francis urges faithful to 'pray for the Earth'
Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 02, 2024 04:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Pope Francis
|
calamities
|
climate
|
drought
|
Roman Catholic
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.