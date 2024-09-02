PHOTO: Heavy rainfall warning up in Calabarzon, NCR | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Heavy rainfall warning up in Calabarzon, NCR

PHOTO: Heavy rainfall warning up in Calabarzon, NCR

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Motorists navigate the flooded Ortigas Extension heading toward the Cainta junction on September 2, 2024.
EntengPH
EntengPH
Tropical Storm Enteng
heavy rainfall
flooding
Cainta
Rizal
ABSNews
