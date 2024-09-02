18 kadete, seamen sinagip mula sa nasunog na training ship sa Manila Bay | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
18 kadete, seamen sinagip mula sa nasunog na training ship sa Manila Bay
18 kadete, seamen sinagip mula sa nasunog na training ship sa Manila Bay
Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 02, 2024 06:17 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Manila Bay
|
PCG
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
bagyo
|
EntengPH
|
Enteng
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.