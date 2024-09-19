PUP launches first-ever in-person classes for PDLs in Manila City Jail | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PUP launches first-ever in-person classes for PDLs in Manila City Jail

PUP launches first-ever in-person classes for PDLs in Manila City Jail

Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 19, 2024 12:05 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PDL
|
PUP
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
PUP Open University
|
Polytechnic University of the Philippines
|
Manila City Jail
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.