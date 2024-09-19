House Quad Comm cites Alice Guo in contempt for 'lying, evasiveness' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House Quad Comm cites Alice Guo in contempt for 'lying, evasiveness'
House Quad Comm cites Alice Guo in contempt for 'lying, evasiveness'
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 19, 2024 08:39 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
House Quad Committee
|
EJK
|
illegal drugs
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.