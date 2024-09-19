House defers deliberations on DENR budget | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House defers deliberations on DENR budget
House defers deliberations on DENR budget
Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 19, 2024 06:24 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
DENR
|
oil spill
|
House of Representatives
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.