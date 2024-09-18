PH senator urges gov't to lease frigates to expand naval fleet | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PH senator urges gov't to lease frigates to expand naval fleet
PH senator urges gov't to lease frigates to expand naval fleet
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 18, 2024 10:50 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
West Philippine Sea
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.