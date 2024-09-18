DSWD releases P15.9-million aid for Kanlaon evacuees | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DSWD releases P15.9-million aid for Kanlaon evacuees

DSWD releases P15.9-million aid for Kanlaon evacuees

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Mt. Kanlaon
|
Irene Dumlao
|
DSWD
|
volcano
|
calamity
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.