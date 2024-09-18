PHOTO: Dark clouds over Metro Manila | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Dark clouds over Metro Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A rider takes photos of the Metro Manila skyline as dark clouds hover, in this photo taken from Antipolo, Rizal, on September 18, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
