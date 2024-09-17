PHOTO: TD Gener and TS Pulasan to enhance habagat | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: TD Gener and TS Pulasan to enhance habagat

ABS-CBN News, Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA
PAGASA, forecasts strong to gale-force gusts in Batanes, MIMAROPA, the Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao as TD Gener and Tropical Storm Pulasan enhance the southwest monsoon on Tuesday.
