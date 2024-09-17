Solon calls DHSUD’s flagship housing program a ‘failure’ | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Solon calls DHSUD’s flagship housing program a ‘failure’
Solon calls DHSUD’s flagship housing program a ‘failure’
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 18, 2024 01:07 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
DHSUD
|
housing
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.