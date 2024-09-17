NCR mayors believe LGUs can improve how and when class suspensions are announced | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
NCR mayors believe LGUs can improve how and when class suspensions are announced
NCR mayors believe LGUs can improve how and when class suspensions are announced
Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 17, 2024 06:32 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Class suspension
|
Francis Zamora
|
PAGASA
|
Aldczar Aurelio
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.