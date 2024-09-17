Lawmaker questions proposed confidential funds for Ombudsman | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Lawmaker questions proposed confidential funds for Ombudsman
Lawmaker questions proposed confidential funds for Ombudsman
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 17, 2024 06:36 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Office of the Ombudsman
|
proposed 2025 budget
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.