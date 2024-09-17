Lawmaker hits unfunded laws in CHR’s proposed 2025 budget | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Lawmaker hits unfunded laws in CHR’s proposed 2025 budget
Lawmaker hits unfunded laws in CHR’s proposed 2025 budget
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 18, 2024 12:34 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Commission on Human Rights
|
Proposed 2025 budget
|
ABSNews
|
CHR
|
online sexual abuse
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.