Herbosa says Marcos Jr feeling under the weather | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Herbosa says Marcos Jr feeling under the weather
Herbosa says Marcos Jr feeling under the weather
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 17, 2024 03:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
|
Ted Herbosa
|
Department of Health
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.