Former CIDG chief Caramat says left out of Bamban POGO raid | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Former CIDG chief Caramat says left out of Bamban POGO raid
Former CIDG chief Caramat says left out of Bamban POGO raid
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 18, 2024 12:49 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
CIDG
|
Romeo Caramat Jr.
|
POGO
|
Baofu
|
Bamban
|
Tarlac
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.