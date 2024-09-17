BuCor: Multiple heinous crime convicts to undergo psych tests before release | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

BuCor: Multiple heinous crime convicts to undergo psych tests before release

BuCor: Multiple heinous crime convicts to undergo psych tests before release

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bureau of Corrections
|
Good Conduct Time Allowance
|
heinous crime convicts
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.