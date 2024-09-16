Sandiganbayan affirms malversation conviction of ex-Bulacan Clerk of Court | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sandiganbayan affirms malversation conviction of ex-Bulacan Clerk of Court
Sandiganbayan affirms malversation conviction of ex-Bulacan Clerk of Court
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 16, 2024 02:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sandiganbayan
|
anti-graft court
|
malversation of public funds
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
|
Erlinda Umali Cabrera
|
Bulacan Municipal Trial Court
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.