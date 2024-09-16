PHOTO: Help sought for Tondo fire victims | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Help sought for Tondo fire victims

PHOTO: Help sought for Tondo fire victims

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Residents of Barangay 105, who were affected by a massive fire on September 14, 2024, take temporary shelter at a covered court in Tondo, Manila, on Monday.
Read More:
Aroma- R10 fire
|
Aroma temporary housing
|
Vitas
|
Tondo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.