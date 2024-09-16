PHOTO: Patients evacuate as fire hits PGH | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PHOTO: Patients evacuate as fire hits PGH
PHOTO: Patients evacuate as fire hits PGH
ABS-CBN News, Photo courtesy of Manila DRRMO
Published Sep 16, 2024 09:10 AM PHT
Read More:
fire
|
PGH
|
Manila DRRMO
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.