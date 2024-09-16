PHOTO: Patients evacuate as fire hits PGH | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Patients evacuate as fire hits PGH

PHOTO: Patients evacuate as fire hits PGH

ABS-CBN News, Photo courtesy of Manila DRRMO
Messenger
Clipboard
Patients evacuate to a safer area of the Philippine General Hospital following a fire in its Audio-Visual Room early Monday morning.
Read More:
fire
|
PGH
|
Manila DRRMO
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.