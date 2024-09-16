No 'Scarborough Shoal Part 2' in withdrawal from Escoda Shoal: NMC | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
No 'Scarborough Shoal Part 2' in withdrawal from Escoda Shoal: NMC
No 'Scarborough Shoal Part 2' in withdrawal from Escoda Shoal: NMC
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 16, 2024 10:40 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
BRP Teresa Magbanua
|
Escoda Shoal
|
Sabina Shoal
|
National Maritime Council
|
Philippine Coast Guard
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.