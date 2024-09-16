Lawmaker seeks clarity on contingent fund | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Lawmaker seeks clarity on contingent fund

Lawmaker seeks clarity on contingent fund

Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
contingent fund
|
Congress
|
France Castro
|
Stella Quimbo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.