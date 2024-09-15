SC: 10,490 examinees complete three-day 2024 Bar examinations | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

SC: 10,490 examinees complete three-day 2024 Bar examinations

SC: 10,490 examinees complete three-day 2024 Bar examinations

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bar examinees
|
Supreme Court
|
Lawyers
|
Bar Examination
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.