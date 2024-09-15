PHOTO: Pre-emptive evacuation in Occidental Mindoro | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Pre-emptive evacuation in Occidental Mindoro

PHOTO: Pre-emptive evacuation in Occidental Mindoro

ABS-CBN News, Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Occidental Mindoro
 | 
Updated Sep 15, 2024 03:49 PM PHT
Coast Guard Station Occidental Mindoro Deployable Response Group assist residents to safer ground during a pre-emptive evacuation at Sitio Lamintao, Barangay Malawaan, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Occidental Mindoro
