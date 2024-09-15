PCG, BFAR kakampi sa laot sa West PH Sea: mga mangingisda | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PCG, BFAR kakampi sa laot sa West PH Sea: mga mangingisda
PCG, BFAR kakampi sa laot sa West PH Sea: mga mangingisda
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 15, 2024 07:20 PM PHT
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
livelihood
|
fishermen
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
BFAR
|
West Philippine Sea
|
China
|
territorial dispute
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.