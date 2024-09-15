IN PHOTOS: Completing the 3-day 2024 Bar exams | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

IN PHOTOS: Completing the 3-day 2024 Bar exams

IN PHOTOS: Completing the 3-day 2024 Bar exams

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Bar examination
|
law
|
Supreme Court
|
2024 Bar Examination
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.