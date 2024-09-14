P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Pasay City mail center | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Pasay City mail center

P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Pasay City mail center

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Marijuana
|
Drugs
|
BOC
|
PDEA
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.