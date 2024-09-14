1,000 families lose homes to Tondo fire | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

1,000 families lose homes to Tondo fire

1,000 families lose homes to Tondo fire

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
sunog
|
Road 10
|
Bureau of Fire Protection
|
Tondo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.