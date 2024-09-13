PHOTO: Pastor Quiboloy leaves court after not guilty plea | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Pastor Quiboloy leaves court after not guilty plea

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Police secure Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused as they leave the Pasig City Regional Trial Court after pleading not guilty to charges of qualified human trafficking.
