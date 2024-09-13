PHOTO: Pastor Quiboloy appears to face charges | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Pastor Quiboloy appears to face charges

PHOTO: Pastor Quiboloy appears to face charges

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 13, 2024 10:49 AM PHT
Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused are facing human trafficking charges before the Pasig RTC branch 159.
