Marcos says rumor of Gibo's resignation 'fake news' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos says rumor of Gibo's resignation 'fake news'
Marcos says rumor of Gibo's resignation 'fake news'
Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 12, 2024 11:29 AM PHT
|
Updated Sep 12, 2024 11:34 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Gibo
|
Marcos
|
Resignation
|
Fisherfolk
|
Navotas
|
Gilbert Teodoro
|
DND
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.