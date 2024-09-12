PHOTO: Marcos distributes aid to oil spill victims in Navotas ahead of birthday | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Marcos distributes aid to oil spill victims in Navotas ahead of birthday

PHOTO: Marcos distributes aid to oil spill victims in Navotas ahead of birthday

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the distribution of assistance on September 12, 2024, to fisherfolk and families affected by the oil spill in Manila Bay, Bataan, last July. Marcos distributed assistance to selected beneficiaries and turned over 43.415 million pesos to the Navotas LGU. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
