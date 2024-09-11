Tolentino insists Senate has custody over Guo, cites Ombudsman letter | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Tolentino insists Senate has custody over Guo, cites Ombudsman letter
Tolentino insists Senate has custody over Guo, cites Ombudsman letter
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 11, 2024 12:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
alice guo
|
custody
|
francis tolentino
|
senate
|
warrant of arrest
|
tarlac RTC
|
ombudsman
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.