Senate panel to ask court for Quiboloy's attendance at probe: 'Marami kaming itatanong' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Senate panel to ask court for Quiboloy's attendance at probe: 'Marami kaming itatanong'

Senate panel to ask court for Quiboloy's attendance at probe: 'Marami kaming itatanong'

RG Cruz, Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 11, 2024 01:50 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
Apollo Quiboloy
|
Quiboloy
|
KOJC
|
Risa Hontiveros
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.