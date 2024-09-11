PSA adds requirement for late birth registration | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PSA adds requirement for late birth registration

PSA adds requirement for late birth registration

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 11, 2024 04:38 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PSA
|
birth certificate
|
late registration
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.