House approves proposed amendments to Urban Development and Housing Act | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House approves proposed amendments to Urban Development and Housing Act
House approves proposed amendments to Urban Development and Housing Act
Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 10, 2024 08:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Urban Development and Housing Act
|
housing
|
House Bill 10772
|
HB 10772
|
ABSNews
|
House of Representatives
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.