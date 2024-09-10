House approves proposed amendments to Urban Development and Housing Act | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House approves proposed amendments to Urban Development and Housing Act

House approves proposed amendments to Urban Development and Housing Act

Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Urban Development and Housing Act
|
housing
|
House Bill 10772
|
HB 10772
|
ABSNews
|
House of Representatives
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.