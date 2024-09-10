Higit 200 barko ng China na-monitor sa West Philippine Sea sa loob ng 7 araw | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Higit 200 barko ng China na-monitor sa West Philippine Sea sa loob ng 7 araw
Higit 200 barko ng China na-monitor sa West Philippine Sea sa loob ng 7 araw
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 10, 2024 08:48 PM PHT
Read More:
West Philippine Sea
|
Exclusive Economic Shoal
|
Sabina Shoal
|
China Coast Guard
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
Irok-Woy Reef
|
EEZ
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.