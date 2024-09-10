COA gave DepEd 'unmodified opinion' in 2023 audit report: Angara | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
COA gave DepEd 'unmodified opinion' in 2023 audit report: Angara
COA gave DepEd 'unmodified opinion' in 2023 audit report: Angara
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 10, 2024 03:39 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
DepEd
|
Department of Education
|
Sonny Angara
|
COA
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.