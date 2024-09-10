CA confirms appointment of Mejia, 28 foreign service officials | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
CA confirms appointment of Mejia, 28 foreign service officials
CA confirms appointment of Mejia, 28 foreign service officials
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 10, 2024 08:30 PM PHT
Read More:
Commission On Appointments
|
Jose Mejia
|
DFA
|
foreign service
|
foreign service officials
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.