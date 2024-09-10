CA confirms appointment of Mejia, 28 foreign service officials | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

CA confirms appointment of Mejia, 28 foreign service officials

CA confirms appointment of Mejia, 28 foreign service officials

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Commission On Appointments
|
Jose Mejia
|
DFA
|
foreign service
|
foreign service officials
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.