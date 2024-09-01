Gordon: Graft charges vs Duque, Lao over COVID funds transfer partial step vs 'real culprits' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Gordon: Graft charges vs Duque, Lao over COVID funds transfer partial step vs 'real culprits'
Gordon: Graft charges vs Duque, Lao over COVID funds transfer partial step vs 'real culprits'
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 01, 2024 10:03 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Francisco Duque
|
Lloyd Christopher Lao
|
DOH
|
COVID
|
COVID funds
|
graft charges
|
PS-DBM
|
Ombudsman
|
Sandiganbayan
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.