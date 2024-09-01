Around 20,000 join CSC fun run in Manila | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Around 20,000 join CSC fun run in Manila

Around 20,000 join CSC fun run in Manila

Jessie Cruzat, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
fun run
|
CSC
|
government agencies
|
124th PCS 124th Anniversary
|
Civil Service Commission
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.