PNP iniimbestigahan ang 'friendly fire' sa Pampanga na ikinasawi ng 1 pulis | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PNP iniimbestigahan ang 'friendly fire' sa Pampanga na ikinasawi ng 1 pulis

PNP iniimbestigahan ang 'friendly fire' sa Pampanga na ikinasawi ng 1 pulis

Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Tagalog News
|
PNP Anti-Kidnapping
|
Friendly fire
|
Pampanga
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.