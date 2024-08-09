PH Senate Pres. Escudero: Duterte administration had six years to make flood masterplan | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PH Senate Pres. Escudero: Duterte administration had six years to make flood masterplan
PH Senate Pres. Escudero: Duterte administration had six years to make flood masterplan
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 09, 2024 10:37 PM PHT
Read More:
Francis Escudero
|
Sara Duterte
|
Imee Marcos
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
ANC
|
The World Tonight
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.