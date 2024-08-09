PH Senate Pres. Escudero: Duterte administration had six years to make flood masterplan | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PH Senate Pres. Escudero: Duterte administration had six years to make flood masterplan

PH Senate Pres. Escudero: Duterte administration had six years to make flood masterplan

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
theworldtonight
Read More:
Francis Escudero
|
Sara Duterte
|
Imee Marcos
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
ANC
|
The World Tonight
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.