House quad committee: Active, retired PNP officers want to testify in EJK, illegal drugs probe | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House quad committee: Active, retired PNP officers want to testify in EJK, illegal drugs probe
House quad committee: Active, retired PNP officers want to testify in EJK, illegal drugs probe
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 09, 2024 10:47 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 09, 2024 10:53 PM PHT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Congress
|
Extrajudicial killings
|
Illegal drugs
|
ANC
|
The World Tonight
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.