DOJ: No automatic arrests even if Interpol issues red notices for 'drug war' personalities | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
DOJ: No automatic arrests even if Interpol issues red notices for 'drug war' personalities
DOJ: No automatic arrests even if Interpol issues red notices for 'drug war' personalities
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 31, 2024 09:49 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Department of Justice
|
Interpol
|
International Criminal Court
|
Drug war
|
War on drugs
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.