PHOTO: Early preps for 2025 midterm elections | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Early preps for 2025 midterm elections

PHOTO: Early preps for 2025 midterm elections

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Workers from the Commission on Election arrange partial delivery of 8,640 Automated Counting Machines at the Comelec warehouse in Laguna on Saturday to be used for next year’s midterm elections. The Comelec tightened its guidelines for the upcoming elections with stricter policies for candidates’ credentials and grounds for disqualification
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Comelec
|
2025 midterm elections
|
2025 elections
|
automated counting machines
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.