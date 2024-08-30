Supreme Court asked to lift stop order on no contact apprehension as traffic violations increase | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Supreme Court asked to lift stop order on no contact apprehension as traffic violations increase

Supreme Court asked to lift stop order on no contact apprehension as traffic violations increase

Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Supreme Court
|
NCAP
|
no contact apprehension
|
traffic
|
traffic violation
|
transport
|
travel
|
commute
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.